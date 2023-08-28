Mobileye (MBLY) to Bring Autonomous Technology to Polestar 4

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY and Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY announced their collaboration to bring autonomous technology to Polestar 4. With Mobileye Chauffer, Polestar aims to deliver world-class design and sustainability in its cars, coupled with cutting-edge innovation.



Mobileye is a veteran in ADAS and autonomous vehicle technologies. So far, it has provided its technology to more than 150 million vehicles around the globe. It has previously partnered with automakers like Tesla and BMW. Porsche was the latest OEM to collaborate with Mobileye to integrate Mobileye’s SuperVision technology platform.



In its latest collaboration with Polestar, Mobileye Chauffeur will offer electric vehicle drivers hands-off and eyes-off, point-to-point autonomous driving on highways and eyes-on automated driving other designated environments.



Per Mobileye, Chauffeur AV platform will be built and integrated into Polestar 4 by ECARX and will feature its EyeQ systems-on-chip, RSS-based driving policy, 360-degree camera system and REM-powered Mobileye Roadbook to make future journeys delightful for Polestar drivers.



Polestar 4 will be initially equipped with SuperVision-based ADAS, including most of the features listed above. However, on arrival of Chauffeur, it will add Mobileye’s latest EyeQ6 system-on-chip, next-generation radar and LiDAR sensors.



Polestar 4 SUV coupe started sales in China on Aug 25, 2023 and will enter global markets in 2024.



More details about the Chauffeur integration will be available closer to production launch.

MBLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN and Gentex Corporation GNTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year increases of 9.4% and 25.3%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 34 cents and 37 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNTX's 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 17.3% and 29.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2023 and 2024 has moved up by 7 cents and 9 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

