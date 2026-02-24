Mobileye Global Integrates Elektrobit's EB Corbos Linux For Safety Applications Into Mobileye Drive

(RTTNews) - Autonomous driving company Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) and automotive software company Elektrobit, Tuesday announced the integration of EB corbos Linux for Safety Applications into Mobileye Drive, a scalable end-to-end Level 4 self-driving system.

Under the collaboration, the Mobileye platform will utilize Elektrobit's safety-compliant solution, delivering automotive grade features and field updates.

Johann "JJ" Jungwirth, executive vice president, Autonomous Vehicles, Mobileye, "Working together with software innovators in the automotive field like Elektrobit is a key factor in expediting the mass production of vehicles equipped with the self-driving system Mobileye Drive."

In the pre-market hours, MBLY is trading at $8.75, up 0.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

