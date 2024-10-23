Mobile Streams Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams plc has announced a significant exercise of warrants, resulting in the issuance of over 500 million new ordinary shares and raising more than £841,000. This move increases the company’s total share capital to over 8.3 billion shares, impacting shareholder voting rights. The new shares are expected to be admitted for trading on AIM by the end of October 2024.

