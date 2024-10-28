News & Insights

Mobeus Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (GB:MIX) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT announced that its Non-Executive Director, Clive Boothman, has purchased 26,074 ordinary shares at a price of 0.5753 GBP each, totaling £15,000. This transaction increases Boothman’s stake to 214,758 shares, making up roughly 0.06% of the company’s issued share capital. The purchase was made on the London Stock Exchange, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s prospects.

