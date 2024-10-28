Mobeus Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (GB:MIX) has released an update.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT announced that its Non-Executive Director, Clive Boothman, has purchased 26,074 ordinary shares at a price of 0.5753 GBP each, totaling £15,000. This transaction increases Boothman’s stake to 214,758 shares, making up roughly 0.06% of the company’s issued share capital. The purchase was made on the London Stock Exchange, underscoring investor confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into GB:MIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.