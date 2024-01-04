MNTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Montauk Renewables Inc (Symbol: MNTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.39, changing hands as low as $8.33 per share. Montauk Renewables Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MNTK's low point in its 52 week range is $5.46 per share, with $12.025 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.40.
