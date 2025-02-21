MNRO Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/25/25, Monro Inc (Symbol: MNRO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 3/11/25. As a percentage of MNRO's recent stock price of $19.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Monro Inc to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when MNRO shares open for trading on 2/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MNRO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MNRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MNRO's low point in its 52 week range is $18.29 per share, with $33.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.43.

In Friday trading, Monro Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.