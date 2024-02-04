MNL RetireVantage from Midland National is Now Even Better

On February 22, MNL RetireVantage fixed index annuity from Midland National® Life Insurance Company took a major step forward as a key part of a successful retirement strategy. This fixed index annuity has long been a fan favorite—and with new features, that seems set to continue.

The Same Great Benefits as Before

The refreshed MNL RetireVantage continues to sport the great benefits that have made this fixed index annuity so popular. With straightforward accumulation, for example, your clients can help grow and protect their retirement nest egg.

The accumulation value is 100% of premium, allocated to the fixed and indexed account option less any withdrawals, plus any interest credits. Crucially, the value cannot decrease due to negative index performance, which should allay any fears your clients have about potential market volatility taking a toll on their annuity.

With MNL RetireVantage, annuitants can also harness the power of tax-deferred growth. Your client’s annuity value grows on a tax-deferred basis, meaning more of it is working for them. Tax-deferred growth means they don’t owe taxes until they access funds, allowing more time for the annuity’s growth to compound. And when it comes to receiving income, individuals can choose from a range of annuitization payout options best suited to their unique situation. What’s more, they can unlock greater upside potential with enhanced crediting methods.

Plus, Exciting New Options

With the demand for more flexibility, simplicity, and performance potential, Midland National is offering new index options on MNL RetireVantage, combining what you like about traditional strategies with the consistency, upside potential, and name recognition your clients may care about. Midland National’s index suite is already deep—and it's now getting even better with the addition of the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Control 12%™ Index.

This new index option, available on MNL RetireVantage 10 and 14, aims to strike a balance between capturing upside growth and managing downside risk. Linked to the Nasdaq-100®, this option is tied to the performance of many of today’s most innovative companies. In addition, it benefits from the truVol® Risk Control Engine, a volatility control mechanism that aims to manage risk based on intraday market data. By being able to spread premium among a wide variety of index account options, your clients can achieve meaningful diversification—and may be able to eliminate years with a 0% return.

But that’s not all: Midland National is also introducing 10% penalty-free withdrawals in year 1. This important feature may be attractive for your clients who purchase MNL RetireVantage, only to quickly realize they need funds. Whether they’ve decided to take a dream vacation, or have unforeseen medical expenses, clients can breathe easy knowing they won’t be penalized for year 1 withdrawals.

Americans Looking for a Fixed Index Annuity Can Look No Further

The exciting partnership between Midland National and Nasdaq offers retirees more choice, plus the same great features that have made MNL RetireVantage so popular. Long story short? This fixed index annuity is being taken to a whole new level.

To learn more about MNL RetireVantage fixed index annuity, visit MidlandNational.com/retirevantage.

Disclaimer

FOR FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY. NOT TO BE USED FOR CONSUMER SOLICITATION PURPOSES.

Sammons Financial® is the marketing name for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.’s member companies, including Midland National® Life Insurance Company. Annuities and life insurance are issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, Midland National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance products issued by Midland National® Life Insurance Company, West Des Moines, Iowa. Product and features/options may not be available in all states or appropriate for all clients. See product materials and state availability chart for further details, specific features/options, and limitations by product and state.

Withdrawals taken prior to age 59 1/2 may be subject to IRS penalties. Client must be age 50 or older.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security, digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2024. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.