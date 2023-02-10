MMMK Development Cuts Stake in Revolve Group (RVLV)

Fintel reports that MMMK Development has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.68MM shares of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV). This represents 44.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 33.04MM shares and 45.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.39% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group is $27.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.39% from its latest reported closing price of $25.96.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group is $1,182MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual EPS is $0.89, a decrease of 19.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group. This is a decrease of 53 owner(s) or 10.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.19%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.09% to 64,508K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 8.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,148K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 92.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 1,048.20% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 5,279K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 417K shares, representing an increase of 92.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 1,077.13% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,770K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,638K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 7.06% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,894K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

