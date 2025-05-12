MMM a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, 3M Co is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.85% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where MMM makes up 0.30% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by 3M Co is $2.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MMM, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
MMM operates in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector, among companies like Abbott Laboratories (ABT), and Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX).
