MMM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.61, changing hands as low as $97.01 per share. 3M Co shares are currently trading off about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MMM's low point in its 52 week range is $85.345 per share, with $120.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.63. The MMM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Larry Robbins Stock Picks
Institutional Holders of EQNR
Funds Holding XTOC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.