MMI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.86, changing hands as low as $33.75 per share. Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMI's low point in its 52 week range is $27.49 per share, with $41.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.88.

