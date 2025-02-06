MMA.inc Reports 200% Year-over-Year Growth in Warrior Training Program Sales and Record Q1 Performance

MMA.inc reports 200% sales growth in Warrior Training Program, nearing 800 participant target in Q1 2025.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.inc) has reported a remarkable 200% year-over-year growth in sales for its Warrior Training Program, projecting gross sales of $0.751 million. With over 750 confirmed sales in the first quarter of 2025, the company is poised to exceed its goal of 800 participants with seven weeks remaining in the quarter. Each participant historically contributes an average of $1,004 in revenue, highlighting strong unit economics. The program, now operating in 30 gyms worldwide and bolstered by partnerships, aims to transform MMA fandom into active participation, capitalizing on the rising interest in martial arts. Additionally, the recent acquisition of BJJLink is expected to enhance revenue potential through a vast network of gyms. MMA.inc continues to expand its presence, boasting 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, and 802 active gym partners across 16 countries, creating significant engagement and monetization opportunities in the MMA ecosystem.

Potential Positives

Sales have surged 200% year-over-year, indicating strong demand and successful market penetration for the Warrior Training Program.

Record-breaking quarter with over 750 confirmed sales in Q1, positioning MMA.inc to exceed its quarterly target of 800 participants with time remaining.

The company is strategically expanding its Warrior Training Program to 30 gyms across multiple continents, enhancing global reach and accessibility.

Recent acquisitions, such as BJJLink, are unlocking additional revenue streams and strengthening the company's ecosystem with 802 active gym partners.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate the potential for revenue variations due to factors like participant churn and cancellations, highlighting instability in projected financial outcomes.

The mention of risk factors and uncertainties suggests vulnerabilities in the company's business model that could impact future growth and profitability.

Despite record growth, the press release does not address potential challenges or competitive pressures that could hinder ongoing success in the rapidly expanding combat sports market.

FAQ

What is the growth rate of MMA.inc's Warrior Training Program?

MMA.inc's Warrior Training Program has seen an explosive growth rate of 200% year-over-year.

How many participants were confirmed in Q1?

In Q1 alone, over 750 participants were confirmed for MMA.inc's Warrior Training Program.

What revenue per participant does the Warrior Training Program generate?

Each participant historically generates an average of $1,004 in gross revenue for MMA.inc's Warrior Training Program.

How many gyms are involved in the Warrior Training Program?

The Warrior Training Program is currently active across 30 gyms located in the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

What additional revenue streams does MMA.inc have?

MMA.inc's additional revenue streams include SaaS subscriptions and transaction revenue from Hype and BJJLink platforms.

$MMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MMA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG removed 13,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,849

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA.inc” or the “Company”), a leading technology company at the forefront of combat sports participation, today announced



200% year-over-year growth



in Warrior Training Program sales, with



over 750 participants confirmed in Q1 alone



. This sales surge underscores MMA.inc’s ability to



convert global MMA fandom into active participation



while delivering substantial revenue growth for partner gyms.





This milestone marks



the most successful quarter in the program’s history



, reflecting both the



rising global demand for MMA training experiences



and the strength of MMA.inc’s platform driven approach. By providing participants with a



20 week training subscription, designed by the world’s best MMA coaches



, and culminating in a



fully sanctioned amateur MMA bout



, MMA.inc continues to redefine the combat sports landscape for participants, gym owners and coaches.





“Our ability to achieve



200% growth year over year



speaks volumes about the strength of our platform and the demand for authentic MMA training experiences,” said



Nick Langton, Founder and CEO of MMA.inc



. “With



over 750 confirmed participants in Q1 alone



, we’re not just selling training programs, we’re building an ecosystem that empowers over 640 million MMA fans to step into a gym to learn and train martial arts.”





“The success of the UFC and other professional combat sports leagues has driven fanbase growth, which has in turn led to unprecedented interest in learning martial arts. At MMA.Inc we are building a platform to make the participation “on ramp” easily accessible for all MMA fans and fitness consumers who want to find a great gym where they can start their training journey.”





MMA.inc’s



recent acquisition of BJJLink



has further accelerated growth, unlocking an extensive network of



18,000 gyms and 802 active gym partners in the MMA.inc ecosystem



. This strategic expansion is providing a



cost-effective, high-quality lead generation pipeline



for Warrior Training Program sales, strengthening the company’s position as the leading combat sports participation platform.





With



record-setting growth



, continued global expansion and a highly scalable business model, MMA.inc is driven by its mission to transform



MMA’s 640+ million strong fanbase into active participants in martial arts



. As the company gears up for its next phase of growth, the Warrior Training Program continues to set new industry benchmarks, offering gym partners a



proven revenue model



and participants a



life changing experience



.







1



Forecast Mar 25 quarter gross sales is based on 752 confirmed sales as at 5



th



February 2025, multiplied by an average gross revenue per participant over the last 3 fiscal years of US$1,004. This historical average is net of historical average churn rates. Actual gross revenue per participant may vary over time as churn rates may vary period over period.







2



Comparing net sales for Warrior Training Programs starting in first calendar quarter as at February 5, 2024 versus February 5, 2025.









ABOUT MIXED MARTIAL ARTS GROUP LIMITED









Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.inc) is a technology company dedicated to increasing consumer participation in martial arts and combat sports while enhancing community offerings within the sector.





With a rapidly growing presence, across the platform, MMA.inc has:





- over 5 million social media followers,





- 530,000 user profiles,





- 50,000 active students, and





- 18,000 published gyms, and 802 active gym partners across 16 countries,





creating significant opportunities for increasing engagement and driving monetization within the global MMA ecosystem. MMA.inc currently operates four business units designed to serve and monetize all key stakeholders, including fans, participants, coaches, gym owners, and athletes.







- TrainAlta (









www.trainalta.com









)



partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.







- Hype (









www.hype.co









)



is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today’s age of social media.







- MixedMartialArts.com (









www.mixedmartialarts.com









)



is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum.







- BJJLink (









www.bjjlink.com









)



BJJLink offers the most complete gym management solution specifically catering to jiu jitsu academy needs around the world including a comprehensive suite of tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, website building, and content monetization.





For further information about Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), please visit





www.mma.inc









Follow us on social media via







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein include or may include, but are not limited to, statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or use or contain words, terms, phrases, or expressions such as “achieve,” “forecast,” “plan,” “propose,” “strategy,” “envision,” “hope,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or similar words, terms, phrases, or expressions or the negative of any of these terms. Any statements in this press release that are not based upon historical fact are forward-looking statements and represent our best judgment as to what may occur in the future. Actual revenue may vary to current sales due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules. Any references to active gyms or partner gyms refer to a gym profile that has been claimed or created across the MMA.inc platform. Any references to estimated or targeted revenue per active gym do not guarantee that the gym will generate the specified revenue or any revenue at all. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in our Registration Statement on Form F-1 as filed with the SEC. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and industry, and underlying any forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.







Media Contacts







Peter Jarmain





Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited





E:



peter@mma.inc









