$MLSS Earnings Preview: Recent $MLSS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$MLSS ($MLSS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,706,570 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MLSS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$MLSS Insider Trading Activity

$MLSS insiders have traded $MLSS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD OSSER sold 107,984 shares for an estimated $100,425

MICHAEL MCGEEHAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,209 shares for an estimated $15,741.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $MLSS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.