MLPA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Global X MLP ETF (Symbol: MLPA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.86, changing hands as low as $49.27 per share. Global X MLP shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLPA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLPA's low point in its 52 week range is $45.09 per share, with $54.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.66.

