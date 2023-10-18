MLP ETN (AMJ) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN ( AMJ ) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of AMJ are up approximately 21.3% from their 52-week low of $20.71/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

AMJ In Focus

The Alerian MLP Index is a cap-weighted, float-adjusted index created to provide a complete benchmark for investors to track the energy MLP sector. The fund charges 85 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Oil prices have been rising lately due to the Middle-East tensions. This, in turn, has boosted the demand for MLP ETFs and ETNs too. This is because the segment is high-yielding in nature. Plus, the oil rally has given a scope to the segment to offer capital gains too.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 16.10. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.