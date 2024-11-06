News & Insights

MLG Oz Ltd Director’s Security Interests Updated

November 06, 2024

MLG Oz Ltd (AU:MLG) has released an update.

MLG Oz Ltd has announced a change in the security interests of its director, Murray Leahy, with the issuance of 1,091,398 new 2024 LTI performance rights valued at $460,570. These rights were granted under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan following shareholder approval. This update reflects the director’s strategic positioning within the firm, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

