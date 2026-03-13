MKSI Gets SBTi Approval for 2030 Science-Based Emission Targets

MKS MKSI shares have surged 148.1% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 31.9%. The surge can be attributed mainly to strong revenue and profit growth. The company registered revenue growth of 10% year over year in 2025, while EPS increased about 20%. Both revenues and EPS exceeded expectations.



The company’s shares rose on strong demand from the AI Semiconductor boom, exposure to the fast-growing semiconductor equipment market and robust growth in the electronics and packaging business.

Will SBTi Approved Targets Strengthens MKS’ Sustainability?

On March 12, MKS announced that its near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been formally approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirming that the company’s climate strategy aligns with global climate science. The company intends to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 compared with a 2022 baseline. It has been committed that 69% of suppliers and customers will adopt science-based climate targets by 2030. These commitments are aligned with the 1.5 C global warming limit, which is the most ambitious target defined by climate science.



This approval builds on MKS’ earlier climate pledge announced in December 2023. Since then, the company has recalculated Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions to include a broader portion of its operations and expanded Scope 3 emissions accounting to align with SBTi reporting standards. The company has updated its emissions inventory to provide a more comprehensive view of its operational and value-chain carbon footprint.



MKS Inc. Price and Consensus

MKS Inc. price-consensus-chart | MKS Inc. Quote

This announcement brings several strategic benefits for MKS, which includes stronger ESG reputation, a competitive advantage with customers, lower long-term operating costs, reduced regulatory risk and stronger supply chain collaboration. The approval may help the company attract ESG-focused institutional investors, improve corporate reputation and increase sustainability ratings.



The company supplies technology to industries, such as semiconductor manufacturing, electronics manufacturing and advanced industrial applications. With the help of approved climate targets, the company can strengthen relationships with major clients and win contracts with companies that emphasize sustainability. It stays aligned with global supply-chain decarbonization trends. Reducing emissions improves energy efficiency through the use of cleaner energy sources and the optimization of manufacturing processes.



The company faces risks regarding weakness in consumer electronics, automotive market softness, supply chain constraints and memory market volatility.

MKSI’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Positive Trend

For the first quarter of 2026, MKS expects total revenues to be $1.04 billion, plus or minus $40 million. The company anticipates adjusted net earnings to be $2 per share, plus or minus 28 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues for first-quarter fiscal 2026 is pegged at $1.04 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings is pinned at $1.99 per share, up 8 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year jump of 16.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 total revenues is pegged at $4.46 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.85 per share, up 85 cents over the past 30 days, indicating a year-over-year increase of 25%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

MKS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Arrow Electronics ARW, Alps Electric APELY and Lam Research LRCX, which currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks#1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Arrow Electronics, Alps Electric and Lam Research are currently pegged at 15.2%, 38.8% and 17.7%, respectively. Shares of Arrow Electronics, Alps Electric and Lam Research are up 34.2%, 28.1%, 166.2%, respectively, over the past 12 months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.