MKS (MKSI) Price Target Increased by 23.67% to 285.88

The average one-year price target for MKS (NasdaqGS:MKSI) has been revised to $285.88 / share. This is an increase of 23.67% from the prior estimate of $231.17 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $159.91 to a high of $336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.71% from the latest reported closing price of $251.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in MKS. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 10.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKSI is 0.25%, an increase of 2.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.64% to 89,349K shares. The put/call ratio of MKSI is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,856K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,383K shares , representing an increase of 38.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 74.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,239K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 24.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,988K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,754K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 31.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 49.79% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,580K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKSI by 40.71% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

