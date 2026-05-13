MKS (MKSI) International Revenue Performance Explored

Did you analyze how MKS (MKSI) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While analyzing MKSI's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.08 billion, experiencing an increase of 15.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of MKSI's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in MKSI's Revenue from International Markets

Of the total revenue, $62 million came from Taiwan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.8%. This represented a surprise of -10.07% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $68.94 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $64 million, or 6.2%, and $60 million, or 6.4%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Other International accounted for 21.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $230 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -16.13%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $274.23 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $276 million (26.7%) and $246 million (26.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

China generated $252 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 23.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of +2.22% compared to the $246.53 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $257 million (24.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $219 million (23.4%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Singapore contributed $73 million in revenue, making up 6.8% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million, this meant a surprise of +4.2%. Looking back, Singapore contributed $70 million, or 6.8%, in the previous quarter, and $63 million, or 6.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

During the quarter, Japan contributed $67 million in revenue, making up 6.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million, this meant a surprise of +5.03%. Looking back, Japan contributed $57 million, or 5.5%, in the previous quarter, and $68 million, or 7.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that MKS will post revenues of $1.2 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 23.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Taiwan, Other International, China, Singapore and Japan to this revenue are 5.9%, 23.3%, 21%, 5.9%, and 5.2%, translating into $70.9 million, $279.94 million, $252.28 million, $71.47 million, and $62.06 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.73 billion, which is an improvement of 20.5% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Taiwan will contribute 6.1% ($290.2 million), Other International 24.5% ($1.16 billion)China 22.1% ($1.05 billion)Singapore 6.4% ($301.2 million) and Japan 5.3% ($249.59 million) to the total revenue.

Final Thoughts

Relying on international markets for revenues, MKS faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

At present, MKS holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might beat the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing MKS' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has witnessed an increase of 13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 8.8%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which MKS belongs, has registered no change. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 18.6%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced no change during this timeframe.

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MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.