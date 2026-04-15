Markets
MKC

MKC Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

April 15, 2026 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 10, McCormick & Co Inc's Director, Gavin Hattersley, invested $105,960.00 into 2,000 shares of MKC, for a cost per share of $52.98. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Hattersley, with shares changing hands as low as $52.88 per share. McCormick & Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MKC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

McCormick & Co Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, MKC's low point in its 52 week range is $47.52 per share, with $78.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.45. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MKC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/10/2026 Gavin Hattersley Director 2,000 $52.98 $105,960.00

The current annualized dividend paid by McCormick & Co Inc is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 04/20/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MKC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

MKC+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MKC makes up 2.66% of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: RSPS) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding MKC).

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Also see:

 Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 IGHG YTD Return
 Jeremy Grantham Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> IGHG YTD Return-> Jeremy Grantham Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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