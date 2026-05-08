Mizuho Upgrades United Parks & Resorts (PRKS)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) from Underperform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.60% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for United Parks & Resorts is $45.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from its latest reported closing price of $37.06 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for United Parks & Resorts is 1,916MM, an increase of 15.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parks & Resorts. This is an decrease of 195 owner(s) or 47.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRKS is 0.44%, an increase of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.29% to 67,220K shares. The put/call ratio of PRKS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 27,205K shares representing 55.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 4,476K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldentree Asset Management holds 2,438K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 28.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,293K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing an increase of 78.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 234.22% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,080K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRKS by 5.93% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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