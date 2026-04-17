Mizuho Upgrades Texas Instruments (TXN)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Texas Instruments (NasdaqGS:TXN) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Downside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Texas Instruments is $221.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of $229.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Texas Instruments is 22,917MM, an increase of 29.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Instruments. This is an decrease of 1,131 owner(s) or 31.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXN is 0.29%, an increase of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.05% to 783,614K shares. The put/call ratio of TXN is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 28,325K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,164K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 88.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 24,289K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,771K shares , representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,865K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,617K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 18,185K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,435K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,071K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,093K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXN by 11.12% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.