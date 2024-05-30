Mizuho Upgrades PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for PayPal Holdings (NasdaqGS:PYPL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.60% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 77.29. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.60% from its latest reported closing price of 61.05.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 34,282MM, an increase of 12.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,734 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.40%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 759,445K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,870K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 28,164K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,597K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,008K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,335K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 21,731K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,251K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 20,089K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,719K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 1.38% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

