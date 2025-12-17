Mizuho Upgrades New Jersey Resources (NJR)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for New Jersey Resources is $56.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.02% from its latest reported closing price of $46.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for New Jersey Resources is 2,817MM, an increase of 38.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in New Jersey Resources. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NJR is 0.13%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.51% to 96,938K shares. The put/call ratio of NJR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,270K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 13.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,231K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,214K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 18.06% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2,732K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 65.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,619K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 0.60% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,511K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NJR by 13.55% over the last quarter.

