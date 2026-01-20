Mizuho Upgrades Envista Holdings (NVST)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Downside

As of January 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Envista Holdings is $22.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of $25.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Envista Holdings is 2,995MM, an increase of 14.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.23%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.66% to 253,911K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 12,004K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,356K shares , representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,752K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,957K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 84.66% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,450K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,404K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,850K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,812K shares , representing a decrease of 14.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 12.38% over the last quarter.

Gates Capital Management holds 6,223K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 6.35% over the last quarter.

