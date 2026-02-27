Mizuho Upgrades Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.25% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is $293.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $228.26 to a high of $407.40. The average price target represents an increase of 30.25% from its latest reported closing price of $225.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arthur J. Gallagher is 11,326MM, a decrease of 12.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arthur J. Gallagher. This is an decrease of 434 owner(s) or 18.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AJG is 0.31%, an increase of 17.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 262,220K shares. The put/call ratio of AJG is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,313K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,339K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 12.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,613K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,783K shares , representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 10.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,244K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,439K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,269K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,068K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AJG by 15.28% over the last quarter.

