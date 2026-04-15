Mizuho Upgrades American Tower (AMT)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Mizuho upgraded their outlook for American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.19% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Tower is $219.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $190.89 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.19% from its latest reported closing price of $176.41 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 11,945MM, an increase of 12.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,790 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an decrease of 1,137 owner(s) or 38.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMT is 0.22%, an increase of 63.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 472,551K shares. The put/call ratio of AMT is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

J. Stern & Co. LLP holds 37,687K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 99.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 65.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,412K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,379K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 10.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,499K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,272K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 12,487K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,501K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,948K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMT by 88.82% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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