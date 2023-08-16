Mizuho Maintains Splunk (SPLK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.62% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is 122.17. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.62% from its latest reported closing price of 98.04.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is 4,119MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 161,385K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,800K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,131K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,946K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 7.87% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,991K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 1.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,064K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 5.35% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 4,583K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,867K shares, representing an increase of 59.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 187.46% over the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

