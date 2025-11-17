Mizuho Maintains Cabot (CBT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.47% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cabot is $71.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from its latest reported closing price of $59.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cabot is 4,485MM, an increase of 20.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 799 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabot. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBT is 0.17%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 61,809K shares. The put/call ratio of CBT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,175K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 86.37% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,190K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,230K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,219K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.37% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,837K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing an increase of 44.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 66.58% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,805K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 2.99% over the last quarter.

