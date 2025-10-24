Mizuho Maintains Beyond Meat (BYND) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Beyond Meat (NasdaqGS:BYND) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Beyond Meat is $2.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of $2.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Beyond Meat is 621MM, an increase of 105.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beyond Meat. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYND is 0.02%, an increase of 60.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 37,992K shares. The put/call ratio of BYND is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parkwood holds 5,400K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 2,918K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 29.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,318K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares , representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 9.00% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,181K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares , representing an increase of 65.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 175.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,844K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 13.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYND by 18.06% over the last quarter.

