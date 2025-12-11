Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Rigetti Computing (RGTI) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Rigetti Computing (NasdaqCM:RGTI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rigetti Computing is $37.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 45.14% from its latest reported closing price of $26.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rigetti Computing is 83MM, an increase of 1,003.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rigetti Computing. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 20.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGTI is 0.26%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.15% to 191,053K shares. The put/call ratio of RGTI is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 12,765K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,895K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 40.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,682K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,484K shares , representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 43.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,018K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGTI by 112.25% over the last quarter.

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 6,774K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.