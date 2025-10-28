Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Jack in the Box (JACK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Jack in the Box (NasdaqGS:JACK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.36% Upside

As of October 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jack in the Box is $22.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.36% from its latest reported closing price of $17.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jack in the Box is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack in the Box. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.09%, an increase of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.97% to 29,291K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Biglari Capital holds 1,684K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 1,620K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 676K shares , representing an increase of 58.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 4.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,607K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,607K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,136K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 37.94% over the last quarter.

