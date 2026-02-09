Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Immix Biopharma (IMMX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Immix Biopharma (NasdaqCM:IMMX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.60% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Immix Biopharma is $12.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 81.60% from its latest reported closing price of $6.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immix Biopharma is 12MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immix Biopharma. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMX is 0.03%, an increase of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.38% to 3,426K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 986K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company.

Bleichroeder holds 850K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 499K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 199K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 187K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMX by 43.20% over the last quarter.

