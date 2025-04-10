Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Embecta (EMBC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Embecta (NasdaqGS:EMBC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.73% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Embecta is $21.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.38 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 69.73% from its latest reported closing price of $12.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Embecta is 1,131MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Embecta. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMBC is 0.07%, an increase of 46.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 70,119K shares. The put/call ratio of EMBC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,759K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,678K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,271K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares , representing an increase of 16.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 122.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,262K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,019K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 56.44% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,247K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 39.02% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,430K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMBC by 63.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.