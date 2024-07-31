News & Insights

MFG

Mizuho Financial Q1 Profit Rises

July 31, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mizuho Financial Group (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 289.3 billion yen, an increase of 17.9% from a year ago. Earnings per share was 114.14 yen compared to 96.74 yen. Ordinary income was 2.38 trillion yen, up 28.0%.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company expects: net income per share of 295.78 yen; and profit to owners of parent of 750 billion yen.

