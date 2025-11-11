Mixed Wheat Action Continues at Midday

The wheat complex is showing mixed action as we trade through midday. CBT soft red wheat futures are mixed, with December down a penny. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 4 cents on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 3 to 4 cents at midday.

USDA is expected to release their WASDE this Friday despite the ongoing shutdown, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for US wheat stocks at 867 mbu, a 23 mbu increase from the September report, likely including the increased production.

EU soft wheat exports have totaled 838 MMT from July 1 to November 9, now down just0.33 MMT from the same period last year. Algeria purchased an unspecified amount of wheat in a tender on Tuesday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.34 3/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.50 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.23 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.38 1/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.67 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat is at $5.82, up 3 1/2 cents,

