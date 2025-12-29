Mixed Performance In Asian Equities

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday amidst weak sentiment reflected in Wall Street Futures and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was boosted by the strength of tech shares as well as fresh measures announced by China to support consumption. Geopolitical concerns related to China, the Middle East as well as Eastern Europe and the thin trading ahead of New Year holidays limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged slightly higher to finish trading at 3,965.28, versus the previous close of 3,963.68. The day's trading ranged between 3,956.95 and 3,983.98 and helped the index record a nine-session winning streak.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index 0.4 percent to close trading at 50,526.92. The day's trading range was between 50,354 and 50,744.

Itochu Corp. jumped 5.3 percent. Sumitomo Metal Mining as well as Fujikura gained a little less than 4 percent. Sapporo Holdings as well as Mitsui followed with gains of close to 3 percent.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma led losses with a decline of 3.7 percent. Trend Micro as well as Otsuka Holdings followed with losses of more than 3 percent. DIC Corp. and Panasonic both declined more than 2.5 percent.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index surged 2.2 percent from the previous close of 4,129.68 to close trading at 4,220.56. The day's trading range was between 4,146.48 and 4,2220.56.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slid 0.7 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,635.23. The day's trading range was between a high of 26,082.94 and a low of 25,630.75.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 8,725.70, falling 0.4 percent from the previous close of 8,762.70. The day's trading range was between 8,725.70 and 8,784.20.

South32, Block and Zip all rallied more than 2 percent. Capstone Copper DRC and Iluka Resources both gained close to 2 percent.

Netwealth Group plunged 6.4 percent followed by aerospace business DroneShield that declined 4.9 percent. Mesoblast lost 3.1 percent. Magellan Financial Group as well as Temple & Webster Group erased a little less than 3 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange edged slightly lower to close trading at 13,525.99, versus the previous close of 13,529.06. The day's trading ranged between 13,482.12 and 13,554.53.

Pacific Edge topped gains with a surge of 5.3 percent. EROAD followed with a gain of 4.2 percent. KMD Brands added 3.7 percent. Sky Network Television as well as Vital Healthcare rallied more than 2.5 percent.

Investore Property topped losses with a decline of 1.7 percent. Synlait Milk, EBOS, Skycity Entertainment, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare all declined more than a percent.

Wall Street closed on a mildly negative note on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down less than a tenth of a percent to finish trading at 48,710.97. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1 percent to close trading at 23,593.10.

