Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited Launches Blockchain-Enabled Platform to Transform the Martial Arts Experience

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited launches a blockchain-enabled platform to enhance martial arts experiences for global fans and creators.

Quiver AI Summary

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA) has announced a new initiative aimed at transforming the martial arts experience through the creation of an immersive, blockchain-enabled platform. This dual-layer platform merges aspects of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, catering to the 700 million global mixed martial arts fans by offering features such as instant rewards, live competitions, and a creator-centric economy where participants are rewarded with tokens. Partnering with Morphotech Pte Ltd, MMA will leverage expertise in blockchain technology to support the platform's development, which includes features like tokenized rewards, NFT marketplaces, and immersive training tools. MMA's CEO, Nick Langton, emphasized that this initiative represents a movement to redefine the martial arts industry and invites stakeholders to join in this innovative journey.

Potential Positives

MMA is launching a dual-layer platform that merges Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 technologies, aiming to redefine the martial arts experience for 700 million global fans.

Partnership with Morphotech brings expertise in blockchain technology, strengthening MMA's capacity to innovate and provide secure, transparent digital interactions.

The platform will feature a creator-centric economy with token rewards, benefiting fighters, fans, and content creators through engagement and participation.

MMA's strategic focus on immersive training tools and NFT marketplaces positions it at the forefront of the growing digital sports economy.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily focuses on future prospects and innovations without providing concrete financial data or historical performance, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current stability and track record.

The reliance on blockchain technology and Web 3.0 developments introduces significant risk, as this area is highly speculative and may not guarantee the expected return or audience engagement the company anticipates.

The acknowledgment of various risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements section could potentially deter investors, highlighting that actual results may vary significantly from current projections.

FAQ

What is Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited's mission?

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited aims to redefine martial arts experiences through immersive and blockchain-enabled platforms for 700 million global fans.

How does the new platform benefit MMA fans and fighters?

The platform provides instant rewards, live competitions, and a creator-centric economy where fighters and fans earn tokens for participation.

What technology is powering this MMA platform?

The platform is developed in partnership with Morphotech Pte Ltd, leveraging advanced blockchain technology and gamification for enhanced user experiences.

What key features are included in the MMA platform?

Key features include a tokenized rewards system, NFT marketplaces, competitive arenas, and future-ready AR enhancements for immersive training.

How can investors and fans participate in this initiative?

Investors and fans are invited to join the movement by engaging with the MMA.INC ecosystem and leveraging its digital innovations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $MMA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 48,264 shares (+344.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,024

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 10,525 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,946

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 5,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,250

MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,015 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $862

LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





New York, NY, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA” or the “Company”), an NYSE American listed innovator at the intersection of combat sports and digital transformation, aims to spark a global movement to redefine the way martial arts are experienced through immersive, blockchain-enabled experiences.





In an era characterised by connectivity, immersion and community empowerment, MMA is creating a versatile, dual-layer platform that combines the familiarity of Web 2.0 with the potential of Web 3.0, designed for 700 million global fans of mixed martial arts. Supported by the fast and scalable Blockchain network, the platform will feature instant reward systems, live competitions, and a creator-centric economy where fighters, fans, and content creators are rewarded with tokens for their participation.





Partnering with MMA.INC in this platform innovation is



Morphotech Pte Ltd



, a leading technology company recognized for building next generation Web3 infrastructure. Alongside MMA Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer, James Fleet, Morphotech will lead the technical development, leveraging its blockchain expertise and gamification skills to create a resilient architecture, real-world token utility and transparent smart contracts, bringing a vibrant martial arts metaverse to life, aligned with MMA’s vision for rewarding fan and practitioner participation across a vast spectrum.





Key platform features will include:









Tokenized XP & Rewards System











NFT Marketplaces & Creator Monetization Tools











Tribe-based Competitive Arenas & Social Leaderboards











Future-Ready AR Enhancements & Immersive Training Tools











MMA.INC’s native utility token



will be the heartbeat of this revolutionary ecosystem, fuelling every aspect from staking and governance to exclusive content and high-frequency microtransactions. Empowered by this powerful token, our ecosystem promises lightning-fast performance and negligible fees, driving innovation and transforming the future of digital interactions.





“This isn’t just a platform. It’s a movement that’s reshaping the future of martial arts. We’re not merely connecting fighters and fans; we’re igniting a global, on-chain martial arts economy that will redefine the industry,” declared Mr. Nick Langton, CEO and Founder of MMA, “Leveraging our partnership with Morphotech and harnessing its world class innovation and expertise, we are positioning MMA to dominate Web3’s sports entertainment landscape as its next breakout success.”





We believe this ground-breaking initiative positions MMA at the frontier of sport, technology, and finance. It unleashes a new era in digital martial arts, one driven by fierce ownership, vibrant community, and relentless innovation. Investors, fans, and visionaries are invited to be part of this trailblazing revolution.







“The future is real-time. The future is on-chain. The future is MMA.INC.”









About Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited







MMA.INC (Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited) is revolutionizing the combat sports industry by driving participation and engagement across fans, athletes, coaches, and gym owners. The company operates four core business units:







TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.



TrainAlta: A platform that transforms MMA fans into active participants through structured training programs.



Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.



Hype: A marketing platform helping gym owners, coaches, and athletes grow revenue from their audiences.



MixedMartialArts.com: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.



MixedMartialArts.com: The go-to resource for MMA news, fighter data, fight schedules, and the legendary Underground forum.



BJJLink: A leading gym management platform designed for BJJ academies, offering tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, and content monetization.











With over 5 million social media followers, 530,000 user profiles, 50,000 active students, 18,000 published gyms and 800 verified gyms across 16 countries, MMA.inc continues to transform the martial arts landscape and deliver unparalleled value to its stakeholders.





For more information, visit



www.mma.inc



or follow us on social media:







About Morphotech Pte Ltd







Morphotech, a pioneering Singapore-based technology company, is at the forefront of innovation in blockchain systems, artificial intelligence, and immersive digital solutions. With a bold vision to revolutionize economic models and empower creators worldwide, Morphotech is redefining how industries interact with the digital frontier, driving transformative change across multiple sectors.





For more in-depth information, please refer to



www.morphotech.com









Facebook: MorphotechLTD



Facebook: MorphotechLTD



Instagram: @morphotechltd



Instagram: @morphotechltd



X: @Morphotech



X: @Morphotech



LinkedIn: Morphotech









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements. Any statements contained herein regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein include or may include, but are not limited to, statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or use or contain words, terms, phrases, or expressions such as “achieve,” “forecast,” “plan,” “propose,” “strategy,” “envision,” “hope,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” or similar words, terms, phrases, or expressions or the negative of any of these terms. Any statements contained in this press release that are not based upon historical fact are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and/or beliefs of the Company. Such statements are not facts and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Prospective investors should not rely on these statements as if they were facts. Actual revenue may vary to current sales due to factors such as participant churn, cancellations, and changes in payment schedules, membership terms or pricing changes. Any references to verified gyms, partner gyms, user profiles refer to a profile that has been claimed or created across the MMA.inc platform, which includes TrainAlta.com, BJJ Link, Hype, MixedMartialArts.com and Steppen. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC. Given the risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should recognize that the statements are predictions of future results which may not occur as anticipated. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should carefully read the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 filed with the SEC to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business and industry, and any underlying forward-looking statements. Except where required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update, withdraw or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.







Media Contacts







Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited





E:



peter@mma.inc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.