Mitsui Matsushima Expands Shareholder Benefits Program

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:1518) has released an update.

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced an expansion of its shareholder benefit program, offering new discounts and vouchers to enhance the attractiveness of its shares and show appreciation to its investors. Shareholders will receive various benefits, including special discount coupons for Hanabishi stores and complimentary vouchers for pet food and restaurant discounts, depending on their shareholdings.

