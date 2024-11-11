News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi Unveils $5 Billion Euro Note Programme

November 11, 2024 — 06:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitsubishi (JP:8058) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Corporation has announced the publication of its Offering Circular for a substantial $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme. This move is designed to attract investors and bolster financial strategies, reflecting Mitsubishi’s potential for growth in the capital markets. Investors can access the document for detailed insights via the National Storage Mechanism.

For further insights into JP:8058 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSBHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.