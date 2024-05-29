News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ No Longer APM Substantial Holder

May 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has ceased to be a substantial holder in APM Human Services International Limited, as detailed in a recent Form 605 filing. The form, dated May 29, 2024, includes a comprehensive list of securities transactions that contributed to this change in status, including both sales and purchases of shares by entities controlled by First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Ltd and Morgan Stanley.

