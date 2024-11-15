News & Insights

Mitsubishi UFJ Acquires Substantial Stake in Appen Ltd.

November 15, 2024 — 02:59 am EST

Appen Ltd. (AU:APX) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has become a substantial holder in Appen Ltd., securing a 5.28% voting power with over 13.7 million fully paid ordinary shares. This significant move highlights Mitsubishi UFJ’s expanding influence and interest in the tech-driven landscape, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

