Mitsubishi Motors Nov. Total Production Rises

December 25, 2025 — 02:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF.PK, 7211.T) announced Production, Sales and Export Figures for November 2025. Total production for the month of November was 82,037 units, compared to 79,774 units, prior year. Domestic production was 44,683 units compared to 42,952 units, a year ago. The company noted that it is the first monthly year-on-year increase in 5 months since June, 2025.

For the month of November, total domestic sales were 9,506 units compared to 11,477 units, last year. The company noted that it is the third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2025.

