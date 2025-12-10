Mitsubishi Electric Unveils Physics-Embedded AI For Equipment Maintenance

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (6503.T) announced the development of a new physics-embedded AI capable of accurately estimating equipment degradation with minimal training data. The breakthrough stems from the company's Neuro-Physical AI initiative under its Maisart AI program, which prioritizes reliability and safety in real-world applications. By leveraging Mitsubishi Electric's deep expertise in equipment development, the technology is designed to optimize manufacturing-site assets, helping maintain productivity and quality while reducing maintenance costs.

The company noted that Japan's manufacturing industry is increasingly reliant on advanced production equipment, even as the country faces a shortage of experienced maintenance technicians due to its aging and shrinking population. This has created a strong demand for preventive-maintenance solutions that can predict equipment degradation early, ensuring timely responses and avoiding costly failures or defective products.

Traditional approaches often depend on mathematical models or simulations, requiring significant input from domain experts. In contrast, Mitsubishi Electric's new AI technology offers a more efficient solution, reducing the need for vast amounts of operational data and frequent retraining, making it more practical for real-world deployment.

