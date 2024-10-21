News & Insights

Mitsubishi Electric : ME Innovation Fund Invests In Formic Technologies

October 21, 2024 — 11:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric announced that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Formic Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based startup company that designs, develops, and maintains industrial robots, offered through a subscription-based sales model. This is the eighth investment that the fund has made to date.

By investing in Formic Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric seeks to create a new business model that makes its automation solutions more accessible to customers in the future.

