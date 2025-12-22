Mitsubishi Electric Invests In Tulip Interfaces

Markets

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (6503.T, MIELF) said on Monday that it has invested in Tulip Interfaces, Inc., a no-code platform for system operations without programming to support manufacturing digitalization.

Mitsubishi Electric has also announced a strategic alliance with the company to build a no-code system-development platform to boost its digital transformation, or DX, solutions for manufacturing and other sectors.

