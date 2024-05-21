News & Insights

Mitre Mining Issues New Shares for ASX Quotation

May 21, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:MMC) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited has announced a new issue of 500,000 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX under the security code MMC, effective May 21, 2024. This move signifies the company’s latest step in capital market activities, as they adhere to the ASX Listing Rules by submitting their application through Appendix 2A. Investors may view this as an opportunity for potential portfolio expansion or entry into the mining sector.

