Mitre Mining Advances Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:ASL) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited is advancing the exploration and development of the Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold Project in Chile, focusing on increasing resources and optimizing infrastructure. The company highlights the significant potential of this project with substantial silver equivalent resources and a strong metallurgical recovery rate, attracting interest from investors seeking opportunities in the precious metals sector. Despite inherent risks, the project’s strategic location and promising resource estimates position it as a noteworthy endeavor in the mining industry.

