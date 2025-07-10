Is Mitie Group (MITFY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Mitie Group (MITFY). MITFY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.47 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 28.07. Over the past year, MITFY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.17 and as low as 7.96, with a median of 9.67.

We should also highlight that MITFY has a P/B ratio of 4.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.21. Over the past year, MITFY's P/B has been as high as 4.90 and as low as 3.04, with a median of 3.49.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Mitie Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MITFY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

