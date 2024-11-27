News & Insights

Stocks

Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitie Group plc has repurchased 830,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, with prices ranging between 106.0 and 107.8 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, which could potentially enhance shareholder value. This move aligns with Mitie’s strategy to bolster its market position and deliver better returns to its investors.

For further insights into GB:MTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MITFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.