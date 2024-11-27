Mitie Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Mitie Group plc (GB:MTO) has released an update.
Mitie Group plc has repurchased 830,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback Programme, with prices ranging between 106.0 and 107.8 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation, which could potentially enhance shareholder value. This move aligns with Mitie’s strategy to bolster its market position and deliver better returns to its investors.
